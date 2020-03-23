Madison County setting up COVID-19 hotline for local questions

More cases of the COVID-19 continue to be discovered across the commonwealth.

Two cases were confirmed in Madison County just over the weekend.

Madison County Health officials saw these two cases as less of a surprise, and more of an eventuality.

“Since testing is becoming more available statistically we’re going to expect to have more positive cases,” Kelley McBride, Madison County Health Department PIO.

And they were ready.

“We were doing a lot of response beforehand," McBride said. For weeks our eppi-team and staff here at Madison County Health Department has been preparing just in case we did get a positive case.”

Department officials say they’ll do daily social media updates and they set up a hotline over the weekend to help the community and themselves.

“One was to give people the opportunity to say something, to talk, to ask their questions, to be heard," McBride said. "The other side was to gather information from them. What are your concerns? How best can we answer your questions?”

McBride says the hotline and the social media updates are all a way of staying transparent and open with the community. Something officials around the state are echoing as well.

"We are part of the community too and we want o help our friends and neighbors and family members, and so honest communication and transparency is a great element of that," McBride said.

McBride says that hotline will be open for the community to talk to a local health professional, but it doesn’t take the place of the state coronavirus hotline.