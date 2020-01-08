Madison County sheriff on budget cuts: '$300,000 has pretty much cut our legs out from under us'

Madison County is dealing with some budgeting concerns.

For months the county has been looking for ways to see an increase in revenue and a decrease in spending.

The county's sheriff says he's worried about a devastating $300,000 cut to his department.

"$300,000 has pretty much cut our legs out from under us. I don't know what services we're going to keep providing," said Sheriff Mike Coyle in Tuesday's fiscal court meeting.

"I'm losing four deputies," said Coyle. "We're not able to replace the cars that we need to keep our people safe and to get to calls throughout the county."

It's not clear who or what will be cut from the department.

This comes as the county prepares to sell off some property.

The Battlefield Golf Course, Wilgreen Lake, the Old School Building, some residential property, and vacant properties are all on the list.

Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor previously told WKYT it is never an easy decision to part with properties, but he wants to listen to the taxpayers. He says the selling of properties is not related to the desire for a new jail.

“We heard from the people that if you are short on money, you need to sell properties,” said Taylor. “We don’t need to build a jail, and we need to fight for criminal justice reform, and so that is what we are doing. We are selling properties, and we will be at the legislature this session.”

Taylor has also since joined a task force focused on criminal justice reform. He says his concerns will be heard in Frankfort.

Sheriff Coyle says he understands where the cuts are coming from, but hopes officials making these changes will have a positive outcome down the road.

"I accept this budget. I know what we're going through, and I just hope next year that we can meet some of the financial situations that we have to meet so we can get back to doing our jobs in a safe and proper manner," said Coyle.

Right now, the sheriff says it's his deputies who are shuttling inmates back and forth to and from various jails across the state.

The money from the sold properties will go to take the pressure off the county with current expenditures.

Currently, Taylor says the county is spending around $100,000 a month in rent to other county’s jails while they hold Madison County inmates.