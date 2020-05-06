Madison County students throw parade for teachers

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the students and families at one Richmond school definitely took the time to celebrate it.

Elementary-schoolers from Model Laboratory School lined the parking lot at Alumni Coliseum, all to say ‘thank you.’

Before school’s out for summer, students waved goodbye to their 2019-2020 year teachers.

Because the spring semester was cut short, the teachers got a long parade. Parents joined in on the fun, too.

"They’ve really gone above and beyond helping us as parents teaching our kids and keeping them involved and it’s really been a crazy escapade that we’re doing," said parent Amy McGovern.

But the teachers at the school are humble.

"I have a respect for parents right now because I can only imagine what it’s like to try to do all your home duties, plus working from home, plus then trying to teach," said teacher Anne Kipp.

The students were proud to present this class project with sparkling, colorful posters showing their love.

“I haven’t seen my teacher in a long time, I like it because I can see my teacher," said student Jackson McGovern.