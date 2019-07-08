Madison County woman accused of using sister's identity when arrested

A Madison County woman is facing an additional charge after authorities say she gave the arresting deputy a false identity.

Jessica Brooke Foster, 38, of Berea is now facing a charge of identity theft after deputies say she used her sister's name when she was arrested to avoid warrants.

Foster is accused of telling deputies her real name after giving the arresting deputy her sister's name. Her arrest report states she would later admit to using the false name.

Jail records show Foster is also charged with public intoxication, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment.