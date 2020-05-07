Madison Southern H.S. student says she was target of racial slurs

Macie Hill says she’s heard racial slurs used at Madison Southern High School before.

This time, however, those words were directed to her on social media from people she doesn’t even know.

Macie says she thought the slurs would stop when in-person classes were canceled due to the pandemic.

Then an upperclassman added her to a group on a social media app, and the racial slurs started pouring in - more than 300 times.

The messages also made a racial comment about Michelle Obama, calling her a disease.

The students hurling the slurs went on to say they were protected by freedom of speech.

That’s when Macie shared the screenshots on social media, and the post went viral overnight.

These screenshots have gone viral online. A Madison Southern High School student says the racial slurs came after she was added to a group message with other students she doesn’t even know @WKYT pic.twitter.com/98Vl9y3n05 — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) May 7, 2020

Her family says they now want to use this as a learning opportunity – to shine a light on this quiet topic.

“I think that this post really opens people’s eyes to see the racism that we are still dealing with today. Which I think is hard to see if you don’t experience it yourself you know? So just being able to have hard-core proof of what happens to me on the daily,” says Macie.

The family says they’re working with the school district and the Berea Police Department as they investigate the incident.

Madison County Schools released a statement on the incident Thursday, saying in part, “This incident includes behavior that does not and will not be representative of our school or community. As a school and a district, it simply will NOT be tolerated.”