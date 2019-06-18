Maggots found on patient’s neck at troubled Hacienda Healthcare facility

Arizona’s health department may close down a healthcare facility after maggots were found on a resident.

This is the same facility where a disabled woman gave birth after she was raped by an employee. Officials in Arizona have filed a notice of intent to revoke the facility's license.

It happened at the Hacienda Healthcare Skilled Nursing Facility last week.

This is the same facility where a severely incapacitated woman gave birth to a baby last year after she was raped by an employee.

Staff there discovered maggots under a bandage on a patient's throat at the site of a surgical incision.

Arizona’s health department said that probably happened because of poor hygiene at the facility.

One woman, whose son lives across the hall from that patient, said the staff should have known better.

"Very disgusted,” said Angela Gomez. “Just when you think things are getting better, horrible things just keep happening. My concern is that my son could be next."

Arizona officials filed a notice of intent to revoke the facility's license, but that does not mean it will definitely close right away.

Plans must be made first on where to send the patients who have intellectual disabilities.

Hacienda also has the right to request a hearing.

