Magoffin Co. Rescue Squad member sent to the hospital

A member of the Magoffin County Rescue Squad was injured Saturday evening while the crews were responding to flooding issues.

The captain of the Rescue Squad told us the member was injured when a tree fell on the vehicle they were driving, going through their windshield.

The member was taken to the hospital. The captain says the member will be okay, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

In Magoffin County, the Mountain Parkway was closed Saturday night at mile marker 66 in Magoffin County after a mudslide. No word yet on when the roadway will be reopened.