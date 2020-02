Students are being sent home early Tuesday in Magoffin County due to flooding.

Robert Prater, the county's emergency manager, says water is starting to get out of the banks along the creeks and streams in the county.

Prater says schools are releasing early because there's a concern that roads in low-lying areas will end up covered later in the day.

The school district wants to get students home before that happens.

The county's schools will release at 11:15 a.m.