Magoffin County man killed in Kentucky interstate highway crash

A Magoffin County man has died as a result of a Friday morning crash on a Kentucky interstate highway.

Troopers say the deadly crash was the second of two serious collisions on Interstate 65 in Hardin County. The first crash happened around 1:20 a.m. when several tractor-trailers and passenger cars collided at the 79-mile marker.

That crash resulted in two being airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Others were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearly six hours later, the traffic was still backed up on the I-65 when Mickey Williams, 42, of Salyersville collided into a FedEx tractor-trailer with his pickup. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-65 was shut down for nearly 12 hours as a result of the two collisions.