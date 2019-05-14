Magoffin County toddler search expands to area one mile from home

Search crews have continued searching the woods around the family's home and have moved some teams about a mile down the road near another hillside just across the line into Floyd County.

Investigators are looking for 22-month-old Kenneth Howard. Search leaders say they were contacted approximately one hour after Howard went missing Sunday night. Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation, and it is being considered a missing person case.

Crews scoured the Kenneth Combs Road area of Magoffin County, near Floyd County Monday. They would suspend the search that night, but crews resumed looking in an area on the Floyd County side of the county line Tuesday along a hillside.

"Our hearts go out to the family," Carter Conley with the Magoffin County Rescue Squad said. "We are doing everything we can to bring this to a successful end. That’s what we always try to strive to do."

Dozens of people from official search teams to volunteers are searching for the boy.

Howard's father is offering a $5,000 reward for the safe return of his son. He told WYMT Tuesday morning his son disappeared with "no sign."

Crews called off their search again late Tuesday night. It's not clear when they will pick it back up.