Magoffin County toddler expected to be released from hospital Thursday

The Magoffin County toddler who caught the nation's attention after being found alive days after his disappearance is expected to leave the hospital Thursday.

Kentucky State Police say 22-month-old Kenneth Howard is expected to be released from a hospital in Huntington, West Virginia Thursday. Medical professionals were amazed at Howard's condition despite not being seen since Sunday night. Howard did suffer from dehydration.

Firefighters with the Prestonsburg Fire Department were among those in the right place at the right time Wednesday when they located Howard and brought him to safety Wednesday, approximately 1,700 feet from the family's home near the Magoffin-Floyd County line. An expert tracker was able to hear the boy cry during the search. Kenneth's father Elden Howard, who offered a $5,000 reward for Kenneth's safe return, said the discovery was like a weight being lifted off the family.

"It's like somebody dropped a big boulder on you when he left. Now it's like somebody picked it up off of you.."

The team that discovered Howard is expected to release new details on what happened Thursday afternoon.