Magoffin County woman accused of hitting child with piece of wood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Magoffin County woman was arrested after a social worker received information that she hit a child with a piece of wood.

The child had evidence of the attack, as there were scabs on his body. The person accused of the attack is 60-year-old Rose Arnett of Salyersville.

Kentucky State Police went to Arnett's home, and a man said Arnett hit the child on the head 2-3 times with the piece of wood.

The child would tell authorities he would be locked in his bedroom and would have to use a blue coffee can in order to urinate. He also admitted he will urinate on the bed as well.

Arnett would tell troopers she used a "switch" to discipline him, and she locks the child in the bedroom to prevent him from taking things in the home.

 
