Maine man fights off suspected rabid fox with ice scraper

A man in Maine used an ice scraper to stop a suspected rabid fox that tried to attack him. (Source: Jake Becwar via WGME/CNN)

Jake Becwar walked out to his car early Tuesday morning to scrape frost off the windshield.

After turning the headlights on, he reached in to grab the ice scraper.

As he turned to close the door, he felt a tug on the scraper.

"I looked and saw it was a fox and it was starting to come after me, and I started swinging,” said Becwar.

His front door camera caught him tripping and falling to the ground. He then saw the fox had porcupine quills stuck in its mouth from a previous attack.

He managed to kick the fox and hit it with the ice scraper.

"Once I fell here, I was right in the headlights and I really just could not see at that point, so at that point it was get up keep my eye on the animal and get to somewhere,” Becwar said.

He said he’s seen foxes on his drive home, but he’s never had a fox come that close before.

Thankfully, the fox didn't bite him, but he knows it could have been much worse.

"I just happened to have the ice scraper. It could have been anybody else. The roommate. The kiddos. The dog,” he said.

After a couple of minutes, he went back outside to see if he could find any tracks the fox might have left.

Not finding any, he called animal control which later found, captured and killed it.

Norm Turner with Phippsburg Animal Control says foxes are common in the region and people should be on the lookout.

“A fox out sunning itself on your front lawn is not a concern. A fox coming at you on your lawn, that's a concern,” said Turner.

Becwar said he’s concerned and hopes it never happens again.

