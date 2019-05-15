One person hurt after Lexington school bus crash

One person is hurt after an early morning crash in Lexington.

It happened around 6:30 Wednesday morning on New Circle Road ar North Limestone.

Police say a car was turning form New Circle when it was hit by another car that had a green light.

The second car was forced into the school bus during the crash. The school bus was stopped at the intersection.

Police tell WKYT that driver of the first car was sent to the hospital, but no one else was hurt.

There was only one child on the school bus.

The outer loop of New Circle was shut down for more than an hour.