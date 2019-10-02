Huge bust nets fake cash, card skimmers in Bath County

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Owingsville have arrested a man they say was running a huge counterfeit money operation.

They say a tip led them, Kentucky State Police and the Bath County Sheriff's Office to Eric Craig's home on Peasticks Road in Bath County.

Police say there was half-printed money and printers with fake money still in them at the home.

Officers also found several credit card skimmers, stolen personal documents and drugs.

Craig is facing a long list of charges including giving police false information and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Police say he has also been operating in the Lexington area.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Secret Service are both now assisting in the investigation.

 
