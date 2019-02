Some of the biggest names in country music are coming to Louisville for a two-day festival.

The Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival will take place Sept. 14-15 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Saturday's headliners will be Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Dwight Yoakam. Sunday is headlined by Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Jake Owen.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

You can read more about the festival here.