Major horse racing organizations to ban race-day medication

Major U.S. racing organizations, including Keeneland and Churchill Downs, have committed to phasing out the use of the diuretic Furosemide beginning in 2020.

The announcement states the tracks will also eliminate the use of the medication, also known as Lasix, by 2021.

2-year-old horses won't be able to receive Lasix treatment within 24 hours of a race in 2020, and that prohibition extends to all horses in 2021.

“This is a progressive and unified approach to the subject of race day medication, achieving consistency with international standards for young horses and those that form the foundations of our breeding stock,” said David O’Rourke, president and chief executive officer of New York Racing Association.

Participating tracks include Aqueduct Racetrack, Arlington International Racecourse, Belmont Park, Churchill Downs, Del Mar, Fair Grounds, Gulfstream Park, Gulfstream Park West, Keeneland, Laurel Park, Lone Star Park and Remington Park, Los Alamitos (Thoroughbred), Oaklawn Park, Pimlico, Presque Isle Downs, Saratoga Race Course and Tampa Bay Downs.