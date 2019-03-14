Major traffic backup on Interstate 75 in Madison County

Road work is causing backups on Interstate 75 in Madison County.

State crews have a rolling road block set up in the northbound lanes.

It's causing delays for people driving into Fayette County from Madison County.

Traffic maps show there may also be an accident in the northbound lanes, near the Boonesborough exit at mile marker 95.

Drivers should expect delays or plan to take an alternate route.

WKYT has a crew on the way there to learn more.

This story will be updated.