Major traffic delays coming to UK Campus Area

One of the busiest areas in Lexington will have road construction that will cause detours, blocked lanes and even closed streets for the next two years.

It's part of a massive project that is costing taxpayers nearly $600 million. We went underground with the cities' help to see what is happening, and why it needs to be fixed.

Every time a person in Fayette County turns on a bath, or kitchen faucet in a home, apartment or business, or flushes the toilet all that goes into the sanitary sewer pipes crisscrossing below the streets of Lexington.

Water from showers and bathtubs also flows into these underground pipes.

The problem is many of those sanitary sewer pipes date back to the 1930s. They're clay, and they're leaking.

Why is that bad? When there's a big rain, all that stuff from toilets and sinks can overflow above ground.

The EPA and the state stepped in and sued the City of Lexington, basically ordering the city to clean up its act.

Lexington agreed to the tune of nearly $600 million.

"This is the biggest Public Works project in the history of Lexington, $594 million, there's nothing that even comes close to it," said Charlie Martin with Fayette Counties Division of Water.

Who's paying for it? Anyone in Fayette County who pays a Lexserv bill. That's where that sewer usage fee goes.

You are paying to replace 47 miles of pipe, involving over a hundred separate projects across the city.

One of the largest pipe fixes is about to start in one of the city's busiest areas.

The Euclid Avenue project that will start at South Upper Street at Winslow.

Martin says, "They're going to close it off, close to that manhole as they can in order to be able to do the work on it because the whole thing has to come out, that's roughly 16 feet deep there so it's gonna be a big trench that's basically closed."

The two- year project will include busy Euclid Avenue, including Avenue of Champions in the heart of the UK campus.

Martin is concerned not just for drivers weaving their way through the digging areas, but also for all those people walking in the area.

"Pedestrian traffic, we"re really concerned about with all the students and were communicating with the student population and UK as a whole," Martin said.

The Euclid Avenue pipe project should be completed in two -years, but the entire city-wide project must be done by 2026.

The city has been handing out this information card to businesses and people living in the Euclid Avenue area. It details the coming traffic impacts.

