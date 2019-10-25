Maker's Mark makes a positive mark on natural resources

Bourbon. It's a staple of the Bluegrass with a seemingly endless supply. But what if something happened to change that? What if something happened to the mighty white oak?

"To be classified as bourbon, our distilled spirits have to be stored in a new charred white oak container for a number of years depending on what type of bourbon it is," Jason Nally, Star Hill Farm Environmental Champion, said. "Without white oak, we don't have bourbon."

The white oak tree is vital to the bourbon industry. That's why Makers Mark is teaming up with the University of Kentucky and the Independent Stave Company to make sure it'll be a resource for decades to come.

"How do we look at this resource that is so important to our industry and what are some steps that we can take to insure the sustainability of that species? What are the strengths? What are weaknesses? Where do we stand as far as the resource goes?" Nallty asked.

To answer those questions, Makers Mark is digging into the tree's DNA with the University of Kentucky.

"We realized that the genome had never been mapped or sequenced," Nally said. "So, we identified that as one of the tools that could potentially be put in that toolbox to mitigate against any potential risk that may affect the species, whether it be viruses or blights or anything of that nature."

Understanding the science behind the tree is a labor of love that is necessary to protect it. It is only the start of an initiative Makers Mark is taking to take better care of the resources they use.

"The project that we have that is really focusing on wood now complements a whole host of initiatives that we are adopting that focus on a lot of the other natural elements that go into our products whether it's grains or whether it's the water we utilize for our product, you know looking at the long term sustainability of these things are going to be crucial to the continued growth of our business," Nally said.

That's how Makers Mark is making their positive mark on the environment.