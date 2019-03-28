Maker's Mark to release UK bottle celebrating 2012 championship team

Maker’s Mark will release the last of its five University of Kentucky basketball championship bottles next month.

The bottle will be released April. It commemorates Kentucky’s 2012 national championship and will display an image of Coach John Calipari cutting the net after the big win.

The UK championship series began in 2015 with an Adolph Rupp bottle that celebrated Kentucky’s first four titles. The series has also celebrated coaches Joe B. Hall, Tubby Smith and Rick Pitino and their respective championship teams.

Members of the 2012 national championship team are expected to be at Keeneland on April 12 for a bottle signing, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Bottles will be on sale at retailers beginning April 5, and are expected to be priced at around $60 per bottle.