Malibu Jack's hosting pop-up blood drive Saturday in Lexington

Kentucky needs blood donations this holiday season.

The Kentucky Blood Center is looking for donors to help boost the supply.

Malibu Jack’s is hosting a pop-up blood drive at its Nicholasville Road location on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Donors will get a $25 Play Card to the indoor theme park. It's good to use at all of the Malibu Jack's locations.

“We typically see a drop in donations during the holidays, and we know families are busy,” said Martha Osborne, vice president of marketing for KBC. “We appreciate the partnership with Malibu Jack’s and hope that the great incentive will give people motivation to come out and donate this weekend.”

Malibu Jack’s is located at 2520 Nicholasville Road.

The blood drive will occur on the KBC Bloodmobiles out front.