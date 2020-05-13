Malls, food courts look for clarification on reopening guidelines

When considering reopening malls in Kentucky, some big questions remain.

Photo: WKYT

For instance, malls will need to implement strategies regulating how many people walk into the mall as a whole, and then how they’ll regulate customers in individual stores.

While most shopping stores will reopen in a week, those connected to malls in Kentucky are wondering if this applies to them. Governor Andy Beshear said a few weeks ago that more details would have to be looked at to know for sure.

The Fayette Mall – owned by CBL & Associates (CBL) – has management looking into the options for them.

CBL has opened some malls in Tennessee, including one in Chattanooga. There, they have reduced hours, a closed food court, and groups of more than ten aren’t allowed to gather in common areas.

An owner of a food court business at Fayette Mall says lawyers with the mall were under the impression they could open with certain regulations, but a statement made at Governor Beshear’s Tuesday night COVID-19 briefing muddied the waters.

“We are working on shopping malls,” said the governor. “The indoor part creates a different capacity issue than either freestanding retail or strip mall retail or outlet mall retail. And, so we're going to have to work on that, and that's going to require a little bit more. Food courts need to wait until restaurants open, because the guidance includes a number of different things that apply directly to them.”

Owners of the businesses in the mall say they just want a warning, considering they’ll have to hire employees, clean areas and get scheduled worked out among other things.

In short, they just want to have time to get everything together.

