‘Mama June’ says she’s blind, asks court to drop boyfriend’s charge

MACON COUNTY, AL (WSFA/Gray News) - Love is blind, or at least partially so, according to Alabama court documents that show a reality TV star wants a no contact order against her boyfriend lifted so he can take care of her.

also known as Mama June, are asking a judge to change the bond conditions against her boyfriend, Geno Doak, so they can have contact.

“Due to my disability with my vision and being partly blind, Mr. Doak helps take care of me in my daily affairs,” Shannon wrote in an affidavit filed in Macon County District Court on Tuesday.

Shannon, 39, and Doak, 43, were arrested on March 13 at a Macon County gas station after deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence situation. Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, but Doak was also charged with domestic violence harassment.

As part of his bond agreement, the court ordered Doak not to contact Shannon and to refrain from threats of violence or possession of a firearm.

“I am asking that the no contact ban be lifted against him,” Shannon wrote. “I am also wanting to inform the Court about his charge of domestic violence and how the situation at the gas station got heated and out of hand, but never was I in fear for my safety or did I want the police involved.”

The couple, residents of Georgia, have lived together for the past three years, the documents state, and Shannon contends “he is very loving towards my children and he and I are very much in love and working on our relationship to make us stronger as a couple.”

In addition to requesting the no contact order be removed, Shannon is also asking the court to consider dismissing the domestic violence charge. A judge has not yet made a determination on the motion.

Shannon is best known from the popular cable TV shows “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” which featured her young daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and “From Not to Hot,” which chronicled the woman’s dramatic weight loss.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, said his office was flooded with calls from national news organizations following the arrests, but said the two were not given any special treatment while at his jail.

