Man, 23, admitted to children’s hospital weighing just 30 pounds

A 23-year-old man with a rare condition is fighting for his life after being checked into Oklahoma University Children’s Hospital weighing only 30 pounds.

Now, police are investigating his caretakers. Juanita Wooten, the man’s grandmother, admitted the breaking point was when her grandson got limp.

According to police, he is battling “severe malnutrition and having flu-like symptoms.”

Wooten said she watches him every day while his mother is at work.

In terms of height, she said her grandson only measures up to her shoulder.

His rare neurological condition affects muscles in the face, so he’s unable to care for or feed himself.

Police said doctors were concerned about his body being severely underweight. His mother told police her son was “not on any special kind of nutritional diet and hasn`t been to a doctor in years.”

Lab tests reveal the patient’s “sodium levels were extremely elevated, indicating he had not had adequate amounts of water,” and that he “had sores on his body, which is consistent with lack of mobility.”

"I did not mistreat him or abuse him,” Wooten said, denying allegations against her.

When asked if there was any malnutrition or lack of care, Wooten said, “No, not on our part, but they are acting like there is.”

She clarified she was referring to the state’s Department of Human Services.

Police took more than 150 photos as they searched the home, inside and out.

It’s not clear when the 23-year-old will be released from the hospital.

