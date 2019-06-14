KSP: Trooper fires shots at suspect who nearly hit him in Louisville

A suspect is behind bars after a chase through downtown Louisville.

Police say Thomas Trummer fled from officers earlier in the week.

They tracked him down to a hotel parking lot Thursday night.

Police say when they found him, he took off in his car, crashed it into a police cruiser and narrowly missed a trooper. He also allegedly almost ran into a group of people in the street.

Officers fired shots at the suspect. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Trummer and a woman with him, were eventually stopped and arrested.