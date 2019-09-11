Man, 56, drowns trying to swim across Licking River

WILDER, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities say a man has died after trying to swim across the Licking River Tuesday night.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports the unresponsive man was found on the riverfront in Wilder. When he was found, the 56-year-old was transported to St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

First responders say the terrain made it difficult to locate the victim.

A witness believes the victim, whose name wasn't released, became distressed because of water inhalation or a medical event.

 
