Man found dead in the middle of a Rowan County road

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead along a Rowan County road. One man describes his reaction after his neighborhood turned into a crime scene.

Picture this: waking up to police lights and coming outside to seeing a dead body in the middle of the street. That's just what happened to a family in Rowan County.

“We looked out the door and come out on the porch, he was laying, while just right there, on the road in front of the house," says Rowan County resident Perry Prather.

Prather lives on Old Mercantile Road, off of US 60. At around 8pm Saturday night he saw something he never would have expected.

"A body laying out here in the road, pretty dramatic really, I was like woah," says Prather.

The Rowan County Coroner says the victim is 33-year-old Anthony Nickle. The cause of death: blunt trauma to the head. But, how?

"The officials haven't really put a tag on it, a name on it. I'd kind of like to know what happened," says Prather.

The Rowan County Coroner says they're investigating the death as a possible hit and run.