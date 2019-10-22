Man accused in Lexington crash that killed pregnant girlfriend arrested

A Richmond man indicted on several counts following a crash that killed his pregnant girlfriend has been arrested.

Samuel Turner (Fayette County Detention Center)

Samuel Alex Turner, 34, was arrested over the weekend in Jessamine County. He was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on Monday.

A Fayette County grand jury indicted Turner on counts of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree homicide, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, DUI and persistent felony offender in early October.

Investigators said Turner's vehicle struck another vehicle on Winchester Road in October 2018.

Turner's passenger, Kayla McCoy, 29, and her unborn child, died in the crash.

"It was an accident," explained Rhonda Hamm, McCoy's aunt. "It wasn't done out of intention or malice in any way."

Hamm said the family is committed to making sure Turner knows they still love him and will be with him through every step of this process.

"He is in his own prison, and he will be there for the rest of his life. I don't feel like we should wish any ill will on him. You've got to realize Kayla loved him more than life itself, and she wouldn't want Alex to spend half his life in prison."

Turner is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 25.

