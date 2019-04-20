Man accused in October bank robbery back in Lexington

A man is behind bars in Lexington after robbing a bank back in October, and running across the country.

Maxwell Hayslip is charged with robbery, after police say he stole money from the Chase Bank on Nicholasville Road back on October 13.

According to an arrest citation, Hayslip slipped a teller a note, saying “This is a robbery. Give me money in $100’s and $50’s, or else you will die.”

After getting around $2,600 dollars, police say Hayslip drove off in Nissan Rogue.

The next day, police in Huntsville, Alabama arrested him on unrelated charges. Investigators say at the time of his arrest, Hayslip was wearing the same clothes he allegedly robbed the bank in, had around the same amount of money, and was found with a note matching the one from the robbery.

Hay-slip is now back in Lexington, in the Fayette County Detention Center.

