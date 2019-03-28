Man accused in crash that killed Louisville detective arrested again

Roger Burdette, charged with murder and DUI in a crash that killed Louisville Detective Deidre Mengedoht, has been arrested for violating his home incarceration.

Television station WAVE reports that Burdette was taken into custody at the Louisville Metro Detention Center on Thursday after failing a mandatory drug test.

Consumption of alcohol or drugs is prohibited as a condition of Burdette’s home incarceration. Officers have not released what drug Burdette tested positive for.

Prosecutors in the crash say Burdette had an opioid in his system back in December when he crashed his Metropolitan Sewer District semi-truck into Detective Mengedoht’s police car.

