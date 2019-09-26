Man accused in deadly Anderson County crash now charged with murder

The suspect charged in the Anderson County crash that killed a teenager faced a judge Thursday afternoon.

18-year-old Jill Hurst was leaving a football game when police say her car was hit by David Henderson.

One of the assault charges against Henderson has been upgraded to murder.

The Kentucky State Police detective working the case said Henderson led police on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into another vehicle.

Maggie Hatton, one of Jill's friends, was driving the vehicle. Although her physical injuries have healed, she says she is still heartbroken.

"Jill was such a beautiful person. She loved like no other. She cared like no other," said Hatton.

Investigation revealed that Henderson ran a red light going over 100 mph at the time of the collision.

According to his arrest citation, Henderson was high on LSD and failed to stop because he had a small amount of marijuana in his car.

The case is now headed to a grand jury. It's not clear when Henderson will be back in court.