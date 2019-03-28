Man accused in deadly shooting at Lexington bar appears in court

The case is moving forward against Larry Walters, the man charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Lexington bar.

Walters was in court Thursday morning as a Lexington police officer testified, detailing the events that took place the night of the shooting.

Police say on March 11th Walters shot Steven "Stevie" Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar & Grill, during an argument. Terry was struck in the head, and later died from his injuries.

According to the testifying officer, "during the altercation, witnesses stated that Mr. Walters pointed his gun at several individuals and was attempting to shoot, however the gun had jammed, and so he started to retract the slot, but the gun jammed and some live rounds started to eject from the gun and hit the ground."

The officer says Walters ended up fleeing the scene but was found a short time later in his driveway with his car running. When officers started pulling him out, they say a gun fell from his lap onto the ground.

According to Lexington Police, Walters says he remembers being at the bar, but does not remember the shooting.

Family of Stevie Roop were inside the courtroom this morning, and told WKYT that Stevie is in critical but stable condition.

Walters is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, assault, and criminal mischief.

