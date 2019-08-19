Man accused of approaching child with cookies and condom in pocket now facing federal charges

Updated: Mon 3:00 PM, Aug 19, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A man we told you about in June is now facing federal charges including possession of sexually explicit material involving minors and failing to register as a sex offender.

Brian Williamson was arrested after Evansville Police said a neighbor called 911.

The neighbor reported a man was talking to an 8-year-old girl over a fence on North Fourth Avenue.

Police said Williamson had a box cutter, some cookies, and a condom in his pocket, and he gave them a fake name.

They said the neighbor thought Williamson might have taken photos of the girl.

Officers said in June they were getting a search warrant for his phone and more charges could be coming.

The case is now in federal court where documents show that phone contained child porn, and there had been a google search of “how to rape a little girl."

Williamson is due in court Friday.

