Man accused of assaulting Scott County paramedic captured after hours-long search

A man accused of assaulting a Scott County paramedic is now in custody.

Chad Michael Howell is accused of being combative in the back of an ambulance Monday before assaulting a paramedic and escaping the vehicle on Paris Pike near Newtown Pike and Leesburg Road.

Authorities were unable to capture him Monday night despite deploying search dogs.

Deputies say Howell was captured without incident on Paris Pike while walking on the roadway. Several homeowners called law enforcement, leading to his arrest.

Howell is facing a third-degree assault charge.