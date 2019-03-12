Man accused of dipping testicles into salsa pleads guilty to assault

A Maryville, Tennessee man pleaded guilty to assault charges after appearing to dip his testicles into a container of salsa that a customer had ordered online, according to court records. Howard Matthew Webb, 31, was sentenced to six months of probation, but after serving 21 days in jail, he only will have to serve 30 days of that probation sentence.

Webb was not the delivery driver, but rode in the car as a passenger.

The driver recorded the incident and posted a video online saying, “This is what you get when you give an 89 cents tip for an almost 30-minute drive.”

Last week, Webb was arrested and charged with adulteration of food.

Dinner Delivered said the food service has fired the driver and forwarded information about her to authorities as well.

His arrest warrant says they picked up the food for delivery from a local Mexican restaurant. The company issued a refund for the tainted food.