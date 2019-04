A man accused of firing a flare gun at a Lexington worker is in jail.

Daniel Stone is charged with wanton endangerment.

The alleged incident happened Monday on Eastland Parkway.

The worker says he was installing cable when Stone first tried to sell him the flare gun.

Nearby schools were put on lock down as police investigated. They found the flare gun in bushes close by.

Stone will be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon.