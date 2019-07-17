Indiana man accused of forcing 12 minors to sell candy in Kentucky

An Indianapolis man is accused of bringing children to Kentucky to sell candy for him and forcing the children to sleep in one hotel room with three adults.

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office said the children were also made to buy their food and drinks. The youngest child was 11.

Shawn Floyd, 54, was pulled over during a traffic stop in Bowling Green on July 12. A human trafficking investigator from the Attorney General interviewed Floyd, and he was later detained.

Floyd is charged with 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and one count of controlled substance prescription not in the original container.

The investigation is ongoing in cooperation with the Bowling Green Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky Department of Labor, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Office of the Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations.