Man accused of having sex with 13-year-old girl in Berea church parking lot

A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he had sex with a 13-year-old girl in a church parking lot.

Berea police say Michael Granillo of McKee was charged with second-degree rape after having sex with the underage girl on May 11.

Granillo's arrest report states he was interviewed June 12 about the case and admitted to meeting the girl with the purpose of having sex with her.

The two arranged to meet at the parking lot on Reed Hill in Berea.

Jail records no longer list Granillo as an active inmate.