Man accused of holding Walmart worker at knifepoint in Laurel County

A Kentucky man is behind bars after deputies say he held a Walmart worker at knifepoint in Laurel County.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office responded to the Walmart near Corbin after learning of a fight involving a knife.

Deputies say Brad Lovitt, 23, of Williamsburg was arguing with his child's mother who was employed at the store. The store manager was trying to get Lovitt out of the store. Lovitt would then argue with the manager and pull a knife to his neck.

Lovitt is also accused of stating he would kill everyone in the store over his child.

Williamsburg police captured Lovitt shortly after he left the scene. He was brought back to Laurel County where he is charged with terroristic threatening, assault and wanton endangerment.

Lovitt was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center.