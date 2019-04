The man accused of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl, prompting an AMBER Alert, is back in Kentucky.

Gray affiliate WFIE reports Glenn Harper, 56, of Dawson Springs is now in the Hopkins County Jail, and he is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday morning.

Harper is accused of kidnapping his step-granddaughter before being captured in Orange Beach, Alabama earlier this month.

The 16-year-old was reported to be safe.

Harper's bond is set at $150,000 cash.