Man accused of kidnapping newborn's mom from Louisville hospital

According to an arrest report, Anthyun Mask and the victim had a baby who was being treated in the Norton Women's and Children’s Hospital NICU. (LMDC/WAVE3)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of kidnapping the mother of his newborn child from outside a hospital and threatening to “smoke” her and her family if she got help from police.

Eighteen-year-old Anthyun L. Mask was arrested Monday on charges including kidnapping and third-degree terroristic threatening.

An arrest citation says he fired his shotgun into the air and threatened to kill the woman if she didn't get into his car.

Mask's lawyer denies there was any kidnapping.

He says his client was trying to cope with the stress from his newborn being in the hospital's intensive care unit.

 
