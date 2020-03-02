Man accused of killing Sheena Baxter set for court appearance

The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend will be in court Monday.

Joseph Hicks is charged with the murder of Sheena Baxter.

The Scott County mother disappeared on Valentine's Day.

Police say they found Baxter's body last week, just down the road from Hicks' home in Madison County.

Joseph Hicks was supposed to be arraigned last week on unrelated charges, but the arraignment was pushed to Monday after he was indicted for the murder of Sheena Baxter.

The mother of three was last seen outside her sister's mobile home on Valentine's Day. Her sister, Christa Crumley, says Baxter took a bag to the jeep and never came back.

About two weeks later, authorities found her body in a storage unit down the road from Hick's home.

Police say Baxter and Hicks used to be in relationship.

Court documents show they had a history of violence.

Police arrested Hicks on unrelated charges before they found Baxter's body. They say he made up a story about a shooting in the parking lot at the Georgetown Walmart the same night Baxter disappeared.

From that investigation, police learned that Hicks had actually been at a trucking company where he worked.

They found evidence in multiple locations including his car and a semi-truck, which they say linked him to Baxter's murder.

Police still have not released Sheena Baxter's cause of death, but they tell us they plan to do so after talking with prosecutors.

For the past few weeks, we've been talking with Baxter's family.

Now that this case has moved to court, they tell us they plan to be there each step of the way to see that justice is served.

Hicks' arraignment is scheduled for one Monday afternoon. He's facing charges including murder and falsely reporting a crime.