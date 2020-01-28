Man accused of sexually assaulting, killing young girl in Lexington

Lexington police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a young girl in December 2018.

[PREVIOUS: Police, coroner investigating death of 3-year-old at UK Medical Center]

Police say 33-year-old Andrew Buster was arrested Monday on charges of murder and sodomy.

He is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 3-year-old Lillyann Grace Reck.

Police say officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of Cross Keys Road on December 10, 2018, for an unresponsive child.

Police say Buster was watching Lillyann while her mother was at work.

Lillyann died a few days later.

We're told the medical examiner’s office ruled Lillyann’s death a homicide and DNA evidence later confirmed that foul play had occurred.

Buster is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center without bond.

