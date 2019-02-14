Man accused of locking family inside house, setting it on fire after Cheez-It argument

A Georgia man was arrested after allegedly starting a house fire with his mother and brother still inside because of an argument over a box of Cheez-It crackers.

Jeremy Wyatt, 32, is charged with arson and criminal damage to property, WGCL reports.

Officials say after an argument over Cheez-It, Wyatt locked his brother and 61-year-old mother inside their DeKalb County, GA, home, poured gasoline on the front steps and lit the building on fire early Tuesday morning.

Wyatt’s brother was able to lift his mother down from the second story, according to WGCL, and they both got out safely before fire crews arrived.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department posted on Facebook they were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Police believe Wyatt was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

