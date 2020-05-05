Man accused of making threats against Beshear facing federal charges

A man is facing federal charges after he allegedly threatened the governor and Kentucky State Police troopers.

Jeremiah Wooley, 25, was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device).

According to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, May 5, KSP charged Wooley on April 29 for threats made against the Kentucky governor and KSP troopers via a social media platform under a false name.

During his arrest, authorities say he had two handguns on him and, while executing a search warrant at his home, they found about a dozen firearms. A State Police Hazardous Device investigator also found approximately 50 MKII pineapple-style hand grenades in a bucket in Wooley’s bedroom.

According to officers, all of the grenades except one had been rendered inert by a hole drilled in the hull of the grenade or had been manufactured as a novelty item.

However, one of the grenades had the hole in the hull welded shut. They said boxes in the same room contained items used to complete and assemble the grenade, including black powder, time fuses, electric matches, ammunition primers, grenade spoons, safety pins and spring cock strikers.

If convicted at trial, the maximum sentence for unlawfully possessing an unregistered firearm (destructive device) is 10 years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both, and not more than a three-year term of suspended release.

There is no parole in the federal system.