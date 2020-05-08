Man accused of making threats against officers in January arrested

Nicholasville police say they have arrested a man accused of making threats against officers.

Police say the threats happened back in January and they were eventually able to develop Kristopher M. Cole as the suspect.

[PREVIOUS: Warrant issued for man in connection with image circulating on social media]

A warrant was then issued for Cole on charges of terroristic threatening and wanton endangerment.

Police say Cole was arrested Friday during a traffic stop on Maple St. and he was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.