Man accused of robbing Winchester Family Dollar for earbuds

Police say officers had to chase down a man after he robbed a store in Winchester.

It happened just after midnight Thursday morning at the Family Dollar on West Broadway.

Police say 31-year-old Brandon Adams took earbuds out of their packaging and then tried to leave the store.

The store manager tried to block the door and call the police but told investigators Adams shoved his way past her, hurting her wrist in the process.

Police later found Adams hiding in an abandoned building. He was caught after a short foot chase on Highland Street.

He is facing charges of robbery and fleeing or evading police.