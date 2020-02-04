Man accused of robbing woman outside Louisville bank

A Spencer County man has been charged with the armed robbery of a woman who had just left a bank in northeastern Louisville Metro.

The robbery happened on January 24 at the Fifth Third Bank at 12450 LaGrange Road. After the victim had gotten into her car, the suspect, Timothy Joseph Martin, 19, of Taylorsville, Ky., got into the back seat.

Martin pulled out a pistol, held it to the woman's head and demanded her cash, according to an arrest warrant. The victim's boyfriend told Martin they didn't have any money, but Martin said she saw the woman with cash as she left the bank.

The warrant states Martin cocked the gun, took the victim’s wallet containing $500 to $600 in cash, and fled. As he went to his car, Martin was followed by the victim’s boyfriend but Martin pointed the gun at him and told him to getaway.

A video found on Snapchat by the victim's boyfriend showed Martin holding a large amount of money. The video was posted 12 minutes after the robbery. Police said part of the robbery was captured on surveillance cameras at a Kroger nearby.

Martin, who also has an address in Shively, was arrested February 2 by Kentucky State Police on robbery and wanton endangerment charges. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.