Man accused of setting Oldham County home on fire, waiting nearby with guns

A man is accused of setting fire to a Kentucky home filled with four people, including three children, and then lying in wait outside near rifles, at least one of which was loaded.

News outlets report 49-year-old Richard L. Brown was arrested at about 4 a.m. Sunday on charges including first-degree arson and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.

No occupants were injured. Oldham County police say a witness told police Brown had been acting erratically before the fire.

Authorities say a “large amount” of rifles surrounded the home.

Thermal imaging allowed them to spot Brown in nearby vegetation, just a few feet from one of the weapons.